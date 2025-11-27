Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day moving average is $155.91. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

