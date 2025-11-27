Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.74 and last traded at $165.4650, with a volume of 277413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

