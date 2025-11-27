Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Up 12.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.22. 213,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 281,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interfor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($4.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$689.30 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests.

