Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Buys 391 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $397.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $399.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.36.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.61.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
