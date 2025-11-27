TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.5250, with a volume of 117173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFSL. Wall Street Zen upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.13%.

In related news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,098.95. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $52,143.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,941 shares in the company, valued at $199,761.17. This trade represents a 20.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $638,567. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,377,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 289.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 254,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 189,282 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter worth $2,341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after buying an additional 182,810 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

