Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading 18% Higher – Should You Buy?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. 28,583,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,752% from the average session volume of 1,543,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MARS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MARS
Marston’s Trading Up 2.5%
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marston’s
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is CrowdStrike Ready to Rally After Its Recent Pullback?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- SanDisk Joins the S&P 500: Inside the Index Effect Rally
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Amazon Enters Correction Zone—Time to Panic, or to Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.