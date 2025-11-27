Insider Buying: Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Insider Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Free Report) insider Michael Malone acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.50 per share, with a total value of A$50,764.00.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

About Temple & Webster Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.