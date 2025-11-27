United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 3,500 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.58.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CVX opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

