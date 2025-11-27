easyJet (LON:EZJ) Insider Harald Eisenächer Buys 4,000 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Harald Eisenächer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 per share, with a total value of £19,040.

easyJet Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 485.80. 12,905,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,190,351. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 472.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 503.29. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 401.05 and a 52-week high of GBX 594.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 66.40 earnings per share for the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EZJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 520 to GBX 500 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Panmure Gordon raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 730 to GBX 780 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 673.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our?cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to?provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

