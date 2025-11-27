Gladiator Resources (ASX:GLA) Insider Buys A$12,000.00 in Stock

Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX:GLA – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Boysen bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00.
The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.29.
