Gladiator Resources (ASX:GLA) Insider Buys A$12,000.00 in Stock

Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX:GLA – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Boysen bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00.

Gladiator Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Gladiator Resources Company Profile

Gladiator Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and uranium deposits. It holds interests in the Bendoc project located to the south of Delegate; and six exploration licenses covering approximately 1,814 square kilometers located in Tanzania, East Africa.

