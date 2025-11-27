Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

