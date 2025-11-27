Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Cut by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $130,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.5% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. This represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,570 shares of company stock worth $30,382,352 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $593.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

