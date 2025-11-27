Head-To-Head Comparison: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barings Bdc and Oxford Square Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Barings Bdc alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Bdc $114.20 million 8.35 $110.29 million $0.97 9.35 Oxford Square Capital $1.81 million 83.34 $5.88 million ($0.04) -46.25

Profitability

Barings Bdc has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Square Capital. Oxford Square Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barings Bdc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Barings Bdc and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Bdc 35.67% 9.76% 4.26% Oxford Square Capital -3.35% 15.19% 8.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Barings Bdc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Barings Bdc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Barings Bdc pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.7%. Barings Bdc pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital pays out -1,050.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barings Bdc has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Barings Bdc has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Barings Bdc and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Bdc 0 1 3 0 2.75 Oxford Square Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Barings Bdc currently has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Barings Bdc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barings Bdc is more favorable than Oxford Square Capital.

Summary

Barings Bdc beats Oxford Square Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings Bdc

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It invests in manufacturing and distribution; business services and technology; transportation and logistics; consumer product and services. It invests in United States. It invests in companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor backed.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Bdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Bdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.