Reviewing DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DraftKings and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 2 5 25 0 2.72 Roblox 3 8 20 0 2.55

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $47.38, indicating a potential upside of 47.14%. Roblox has a consensus price target of $136.41, indicating a potential upside of 46.86%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Roblox.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $4.77 billion 3.36 -$507.29 million ($0.57) -56.49 Roblox $3.60 billion 16.89 -$935.38 million ($1.43) -64.95

This table compares DraftKings and Roblox”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DraftKings has higher revenue and earnings than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DraftKings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -4.90% -22.84% -4.63% Roblox -21.70% -314.20% -12.47%

Risk & Volatility

DraftKings has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DraftKings beats Roblox on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.