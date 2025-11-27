Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

