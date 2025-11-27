State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $607,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4%

LLY stock opened at $1,105.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $876.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $794.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.