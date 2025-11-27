State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 22,934 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $418,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 107.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $733,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 214.1% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $109.21 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.59. The firm has a market cap of $870.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09.
In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
