State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 22,934 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $418,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 107.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $733,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 214.1% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $109.21 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.59. The firm has a market cap of $870.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

