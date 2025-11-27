Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

