Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Lifted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,105.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,111.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $876.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.85.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

