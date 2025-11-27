Korea Investment CORP Sells 78,350 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78,350 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $458,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after buying an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $373,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $334.10 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.91 and its 200-day moving average is $347.52.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

