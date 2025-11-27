Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $72.74, but opened at $69.14. Circle Internet Group shares last traded at $68.4890, with a volume of 3,539,911 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 127,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $9,198,685.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 152,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,001,128.16. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $141,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,650. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRCL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,547,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,624,000 after buying an additional 2,126,072 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,357,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Circle Internet Group by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,299,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,271,000 after acquiring an additional 959,309 shares during the last quarter.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

