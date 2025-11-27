United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

AbbVie stock opened at $227.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.51 and its 200 day moving average is $206.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

