Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 127,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.74.

AMGN stock opened at $344.57 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $345.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

