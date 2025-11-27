Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Shares Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gemini Space Station traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 216,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,064,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

GEMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gemini Space Station to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth about $229,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million.

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

