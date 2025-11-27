CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 31,322 shares.The stock last traded at $97.60 and had previously closed at $97.44.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CVR Partners Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average is $90.13. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.03.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $163.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $4.02 dividend. This represents a $16.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.89. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $266,000. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 17.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

