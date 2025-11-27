Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Down 7% – What’s Next?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.19. 250,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 305,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Doubleview Gold Trading Down 10.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a market cap of C$242.68 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of -0.71.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

