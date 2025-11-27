Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading Down 9.3% – Time to Sell?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.80 and last traded at $63.5220. Approximately 1,148,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,218,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. Research analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,578.52. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $433,539.75. The trade was a 33.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $323,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 33.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 243.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

