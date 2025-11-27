DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 101,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 476,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Up 8.9%

The company has a market cap of C$61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

