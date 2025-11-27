John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Up 7.9% – Still a Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $36.2650. 284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

