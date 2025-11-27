CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT) Plans $0.05 Special Dividend

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th.

CMB.TECH has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years.

CMB.TECH Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CMBT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 3,503,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,314. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CMB.TECH has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

About CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH ( NYSE:CMBT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). CMB.TECH had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.37 million.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

