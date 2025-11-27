Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $308.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.79.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.74. 2,302,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,981. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

