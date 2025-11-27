Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $612,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,182 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $532,360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,295,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,759,000 after purchasing an additional 498,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,570 shares of company stock valued at $30,382,352. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $593.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

