Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,980 Vistra Corp. $VST

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vistra by 210.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $177.14 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

