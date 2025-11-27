Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vistra by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average of $188.63.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.20.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

