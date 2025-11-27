Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chord Energy stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 433,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,535. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $129.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Chord Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,863. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Chord Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,460,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.