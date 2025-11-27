Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Option Care Health stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.02. 1,433,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $35.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman L. Wright purchased 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,334.31. The trade was a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPCH

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.