Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Allegion stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegion alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.78. The company had a trading volume of 677,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,970. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $180.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 27.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,767,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,615 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $623,104,000 after buying an additional 878,796 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,584,000 after acquiring an additional 260,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 339,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.