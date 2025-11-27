Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortinet stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.