Korea Investment CORP Has $970.70 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $970,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.61.
In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVGO opened at $397.57 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $399.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.96 and a 200 day moving average of $304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
