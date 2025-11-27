Korea Investment CORP Has $970.70 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $970,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $397.57 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $399.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.96 and a 200 day moving average of $304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.