OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Jeffrey Yu Acquires 11,810 Shares

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu purchased 11,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,052,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,782.01. This trade represents a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneMedNet alerts:

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu bought 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu bought 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu bought 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $20,671.15.

On Friday, August 29th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 10,890 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $8,929.80.

OneMedNet Stock Performance

Shares of OneMedNet stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 298,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. OneMedNet Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of OneMedNet

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMedNet by 141.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,107,598 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONMD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONMD

OneMedNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.