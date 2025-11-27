i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Director John William Seaman Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) Director John William Seaman acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 326,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,750.26. This trade represents a 10.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE:IAUX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,612,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.26. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 87.9% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

