OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Jeffrey Yu Acquires 17,200 Shares

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu bought 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $17,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,079,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,221,572.46. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $1,287.50.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu bought 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu bought 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu bought 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $20,671.15.

On Friday, August 29th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 10,890 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $8,929.80.

OneMedNet Stock Performance

ONMD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,577. OneMedNet Corporation has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

ONMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of OneMedNet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMedNet by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,598 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Further Reading

