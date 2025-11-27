United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $3,995,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 107.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $496.44 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

