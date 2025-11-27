The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,353,607,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Walt Disney by 84.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,938 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.