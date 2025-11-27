Capital Group Core Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0854 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 721,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,056. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,581,000. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 209,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period.
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
