Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 324.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $100.27. 7,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $100.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMKT. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $602,000.

About Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation.

