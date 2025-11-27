NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri Sells 626 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVDA traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,050,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,625,297. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

