Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

AOHY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 85,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,747. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22.

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

