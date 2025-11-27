TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 9,373 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $196.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $204.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.67 and its 200-day moving average is $184.49.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,531,272.45. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

