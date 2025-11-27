Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.58.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

